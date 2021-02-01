Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson ‘Horrifically Abused' Her for Years

Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse.

The 33-year-old "Westworld" actress, who was previously engaged to the 52-year-old singer, published the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 1.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the "Thirteen" star wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood and Manson's relationship became public knowledge in 2007, when she was 19 years old and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010 but they split later that year.

The three-time Emmy nominee has spoken out about abuse before; however, she'd never named any names. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, for instance, Wood talked about experiencing "physical, psychological, sexual" abuse.

"I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together," she told the magazine at the time. "And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar...I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."

Evan Rachel Wood Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship and Self-Harm

In 2018, she also testified before a House Judiciary committee in an effort to implement the Survivors Bill of Rights Act in all 50 states.

"My experience with domestic violence was this: toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me, raping what he believed to be my unconscious body," she said at the time. "And the worst part, sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them."

The following year, Wood testified in front of the California Senate on behalf of the Phoenix Act and spoke out in a #IAmNotOK post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a police report was filed against Manson in May 2018 for unspecified sex crimes dating back to 2011. Per the outlet, citing a court filing, the district attorney declined the case because the statute of limitations had expired and "absence of corroboration."

In a statement, Manson's attorney told THR the "allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied" by Manson and that "any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other time is false." It is unclear who filed the complaint.

In a 2009 interview with Spin, Manson said, "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer." In November 2020, Manson's team told Metal Hammer, "The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally."

The Metal Hammer piece also asked for Manson's reaction to Wood's 2018 testimony, to which his team replied, "Personal testimony is just that, and we think it's inappropriate to comment on that." In addition, his team, in response to a list of questions about Wood, claimed there "are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson."

E! News has attempted to contact Manson's team for comment.