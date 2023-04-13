Here's the List of Nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

The nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards coming to Texas next month were announced Thursday morning.
The event will celebrate some of country music’s biggest stars and is expected to include several musical performances.
HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson who has received the most nods for a female artist with six including Female Artist of the Year.
The most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16) and four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.
The event at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco takes place Thursday, May 11, and will be hosted by country music superstars Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. The show will be broadcast on Prime Video. Tickets are available for those who want to attend the event in person.
The full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories follows.
ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
ACM DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
ACM SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
ACM SONG OF THE YEAR
Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
ACM MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
ACM STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Lex Price
Craig Young
DRUMMER PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Jerry Roe
Aaron Sterling
Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tim Galloway
Todd Lombardo
Danny Rader
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jim “Moose” Brown
Dave Cohen
Charles Judge
Billy Justineau
Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dan Dugmore
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kris Donegan
Kenny Greenberg
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Drew Bollman
Josh Ditty
Gena Johnson
Justin Niebank
F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Luke Dick
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
ACM INDUSTRY AWARDS
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON
Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA
Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA
Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
C2C: Country to Country – UK
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH
Country Fest – Cadott, WI
Country Thunder – Bristol, TN
Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX
Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
THEATER OF THE YEAR
Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI
Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE
Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
Moody Center – Austin, TX
Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR
Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Ron Pateras
Pat Powelson
Michelle Romeo
Stacy Vee
Troy Vollhoffer
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Patrick McDill
Aaron Spalding
Ed Warm
Adam Weiser
Jay Wilson