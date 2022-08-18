Idris Elba's Daughter Didn't Talk to Him for 3 Weeks When She Didn't Land a Role in His New Movie

Idris Elba has some explaining to do.

During a joint interview on "The Breakfast Club" radio show with Will Packer, who produced "Beast," the new movie in which Elba stars, the actor said that his 20-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned to be in the film but didn't get the part.

"She wants to be an actress," he said.

But when Isan auditioned for the role that would involve her interacting with her dad onscreen, Elba and Packer soon learned that she wasn't right for the part.

"It came down to chemistry in the end," Elba said.

"She's great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was — the chemistry wasn't right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn't talk to me for about three weeks."

"The Breakfast Club" co-host DJ Envy said that he understood where Isan was coming from because he would be "kind of upset" too.

"You say that we don't got no chemistry between father and daughter?" fellow co-host Angela Yee joked.

Packer explained that he sees Isan like a niece and he was the one who called her to break the news that she didn't get the part. He said he was proud of Elba for being candid with his daughter and showing her what life is really like as an actor.

"Idris was definitely like, 'Listen, I want you to put her through the ropes. You know, go in, give her a shot, audition.' He auditioned with her. He was very tough on her. And he said, 'Listen, at the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, trust the director Balt (Baltasar Kormákur).' And she was very good, very close," Packer said.

But at the end of the day, he knew that "some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes doesn't translate on-screen."

However, Elba was proud of Isan for being a good sport and still coming to the premiere.

"She was very gracious about it," Elba said. "You know, we got through that and I'm really proud of her to go through that and then not get the role but still come to the premiere."

Packer added that though Isan didn't land "Beast," fans will "definitely be seeing" her again.

"So you're going to keep her in mind now when you see something and that's part of the casting process. You might not get this, but when I see something you're right for," Yee said.

"100%," Elba interjected.

Packer added, "No doubt."

