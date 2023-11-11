No freaky Friday here — only fun!

On Nov. 10, Jamie Lee Curtis gave her followers an unexpected but very-much welcomed surprise selfie with Lindsay Lohan on her Instagram. The Friday post showed Curtis, 64, holding a smiling Lohan, 37, close to her as they snapped the photo.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!,” Curtis wrote, tagging Lohan and Disney.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The “switch places again” refers to their 2003 Disney film “Freaky Friday” where the two stars, playing mother and daughter, wake up one day and discover that they have switched bodies.

In November 2022, Curtis told TODAY.com that there was “definitely some chatting” about making a sequel to “Freaky Friday.”

“‘Freaky Friday’ was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it,” she said at the “Glass Onion” premiere. “Young people love it, the people that grew up with it now are moms, they’re showing it to their kids.”

“The music, Lindsay — it’s just a great movie and it makes kind of a little bit of sense that we would do it again,” she continued. “There’s definitely some chatting.”

When Curtis appeared on “The View” a month prior, she shared her thoughts on what a second film would look like.

The Oscar winner said it would entail “the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

Harmon portrayed Curtis' on-screen love interest and future husband.

“I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world,” she said.

Curtis has never stopped cheering Lohan on and hoping to work together again. When Lohan was pregnant with her first child, Curtis reposted Lohan's picture showing her baby bump.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” Curtis wrote. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

The "Mean Girls" star later shared in June that Curtis gave her parenting advice.

“She was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lohan told Allure. She would go on to welcome her first child with husband Bader Shammas in July of this year.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: