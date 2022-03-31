Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

"I don't know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game," Aldean said

By Paige Strout

APTOPIX 2013 CMT Music Awards - Show
Wade Payne/Invision/AP

After Eric Church received backlash for canceling his April 2 tour to attend an NCAA basketball game, Jason Aldean admitted to E! News' Daily Pop that he actually understands the decision. Well, to an extent. "I don't know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game," he told hosts Loni Love and Melissa Peterman. "I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that."

Not wanting to dive too deep into the drama, he wrapped up by sharing that he wouldn't follow by Church's example: "I don't know if I could pull it off."

And while Aldean won't be at the 2022 Grammys April 3, he's got a lot of faith in his "If I Didn't Love You" duet partner Carrie Underwood.

"We've had a chance to perform this live a few times, and she nails it every time," he shared. "She's just one of the best female singers of our era, so it was fun to work with her."

These days, he's focused on his upcoming album, Macon, Georgia, dropping April 22. Named after his hometown, the disc gave the country superstar the opportunity to revisit his past.

As he explained, "It was cool to do that and be able to show my hometown some love."

In addition to celebrating the new album, he recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Brittany Kerr on March 21. And for as much as he loves his partner, he doesn't quite understand her recent late-night purchases. Who knew picnic tables for squirrels were a thing?

"I ended up having to go out and put all those picnic tables on trees and fill 'em up with food," he joked. "So, they are now scattered all around our farm at the house."

