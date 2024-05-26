‘General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft in LA

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was killed early Saturday while trying to stop a group of thieves tampering with a car in downtown Los Angeles, his mother confirmed.

Wactor, who died at the age of 37, was shot while trying to stop a group of three men attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the suspects fired at the victim and then the trio fled the scene. Police were dispatched to the location at about 3:15 a.m. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I just don't understand what a senseless coward act by that person," Scarlett Wactor, the victim's mother, told NBC4 Los Angeles.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor played Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of popular soap opera "General Hospital" between 2020 and 2022.

He also appeared in other shows such as "Westworld" and "Criminal Minds."