Controversial testimony is expected to continue Monday morning when the Karen Read trial resumes.

The last person to take the stand Friday will be the first to testify -- that's Trooper Joseph Paul, a crash reconstruction expert with Massachusetts State Police. His testimony so far has caused some tension in the courtroom.

He answered questions during a heated cross examination about what he makes of a controversial video showing Read backing into John O'Keefe's vehicle, which was parked at her home.

The defense says it's what caused her taillight to crack, adding that police had something to do with O'Keefe's death and then framing Read for murder.

The prosecution argues that Read's SUV was damaged after she backed it into O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, leaving him for dead in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow officer in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022 after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty, and her defense team argues she is being framed.

As the seventh week of the murder trial against Karen Read comes to a close, we look at testimony from a commonwealth witness about an infamous Google search.

Trooper Paul explained Friday why he believes the potential collision in the video could not have damaged Read's SUV as the defense says.

“So if the taillight breaks it should leave some sort of scratching, maybe a dent, some sort of damage to the vehicle should have occurred.”

Read's defense pointed out the trooper never did a test where he backed a Lexus against a Traverse and said he "misread almost every piece of data collected in the investigation."

That happened without the jury there, as Judge Beverly Cannone asked for a preview of this new testimony, but Paul will be back on the stand Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joseph Paul continues his testimony

Paul was the first witness on Monday, resuming his testimony from Friday.

Why was courtroom feed temporarily off Friday?

It was a bit chaotic in the courtroom Friday morning.

Court proceedings were halted by Judge Cannone soon after getting underway Friday. Before any testimony occurred, a sidebar was called, and a juror joined the sidebar. Cannone was seen having a discussion with the juror, and when the sidebar ended, the judge said that cameras must be shut off for the rest of the morning. The court then went into recess around 9:20 a.m.

NBC10 Boston analyst and commentator Sue O'Connell, who was in the courtroom, said apparently the pool camera was on a wide shot when the court officers escorted the juror into the courtroom, so the juror was shown on camera.

Court proceedings resumed around 9:45 a.m. with the camera off. Another juror entered the courtroom for a sidebar.

The day's testimony began shortly after 10:30 a.m., with the news that a juror had been excused. Another juror was already excused from the case earlier last week. The jury now consists of 15 people -- nine women and six men.

Initially, only an audio feed was provided at the start of the day's testimony, but around 11 a.m. a court-supplied video feed resumed. The pool camera returned in the early afternoon.

This week's trial schedule

The trial is expected to be in session full days on Monday and Thursday this week, with a half day on Friday, June 21. There will be no session on Wednesday to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

Judge Cannone said that on Tuesday she and the attorneys will meet for voir dire on four potential defense witnesses. The jury will not be present to hear from any witnesses that day.