Kim Kardashian Joins ‘American Horror Story' Season 12

Kim Kardashian is adding a bloody new acting role to her resume.

The star of "The Kardashians" is joining the cast of "American Horror Story" for the show's 12th season, entitled "Delicate." According to a chilling teaser, posted to the SKIMS mogul's Instagram and Twitter pages April 10, Kardashian will star alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts on the upcoming season, which is set to premiere this summer.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Showrunner Halley Feiffer has "written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim," Murphy added, "and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While additional details about Kardashian and Roberts' specific roles have not been shared publicly at this time, THR reports that season 12 will be based on author Danielle Valentine's upcoming book "Delicate Condition."

The novel, which will be released in August, centers on a woman named Anna Alcott who longs to start a family. However, amid her journey to pregnancy, she becomes convinced that someone is trying to stop her baby dream from coming true.

While Kardashian — who shares four kids with ex Kanye West — has primarily focused on her reality TV career over the years, she does have a number of acting credits, including appearances on series "CSI: NY," "Drop Dead Diva" and "Beyond the Break."

Most recently, the 42-year-old lent her voice to the 2021 animated film "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

