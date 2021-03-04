LeBron James Shares First Stills From ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy'

NBA superstar LeBron James' remake of "Space Jams" isn't expected to be released until this summer, but the 17-time All-Star is giving fans a first glimpse at the highly anticipated film.

In newly revealed stills posted on his social media platforms, James is pictured donning a Tune Squad uniform, which appears to have been updated since the days when Michael Jordan rocked them to help Team Looney in the 1996 original film.

"Y’ALL NOT READY FOR THIS SQUAD!!!!," James tweeted in all capital letters.

The stills include iconic Looney Tunes characters like Tweety Bird and Lola Bunny, interacting with James on the basketball court.

The plot involves James and his onscreen son trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., played by Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle, according to a Warner Bros. news release. Much like the original flick, James will step into Jordan's role as the leader of the Tune Squad facing off against the evil Goon Squad in a must-win game to get home safely.

.@KingJames and the Looney Tunes ball out in these exclusive first look images for @SpaceJamMovie! https://t.co/kv3SjpLqz2 pic.twitter.com/aViLNak84s — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2021

"In my younger days, part of my thinking was 'Space Jam' was so good, how can I top this?'" James said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for."

The movie is set to be released on July 16, 2021 and is being produced by “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and directed by Malcolm D. Lee and “Random Acts of Flyness” creator Terence Nance.