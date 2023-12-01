Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's sons make first public appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song didn't leave home alone.

The "Home Alone" actor, 43, and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" actress, 35, made a rare public appearance with their two children—son Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was revealed in March—as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 1.

Dakota sported a mohawk hairstyle and blue jumpsuit on the red carpet, while his younger brother completed his adorable look with a white sweater and pale blue vest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images (L-R) Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Culkin's family weren't the only ones there for the big occasion. In fact, Catherine O'Hara, who played his mom in both the 1990 movie "Home Alone" and its 1992 sequel, served as one of the ceremony speakers as did Natasha Lyonne, who appeared alongside him in the 2003 film "Party Monster" and Adam Green's "Aladdin" in 2016.

While fans have seen Culkin onscreen since he was just a kid, he tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. In fact, the "My Girl" alum and Song, whose engagement was confirmed in 2022, have attended only a few public events together and have shared just the occasional insight into their family's world.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Macaulay Culkin's Memorable Roles

"My boyfriend and I are very hands-on," the "Dollface" star said in a 2022 interview with The Cut. "We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He's 9 months old now. When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day."

She added, "People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

Actor Macaulay Culkin was honored with the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.