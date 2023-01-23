Hollywood Walk of Fame

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

NFL Star turned media personality Michael Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star was unveiled Monday.

By City News Service

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan.

NFL linebacker turned actor and “America's Got Talent” host Terry Crews and Constance Schwartz joined Strahan in speaking at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Highland and Orange avenues.

Strahan and Schwartz founded SMAC Entertainment, a talent management, music, branding and production company.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan 6

Billy Idol Ready to Rock the Walk of Fame. Here's How to Watch His Star Ceremony

OCTAVIA SPENCER Dec 8, 2022

‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Hollywood Nov 14, 2022

Christina Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Unveiled

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The star is the first in the walk's sports entertainment category which was announced in 2021 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame.

The category honors individuals, not teams or sports affiliated groups, who have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and demonstrated “longevity of excellence” in their sport, according to Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame's producer.

Michael Strahan at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

It is the 2,744th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. Following a 15-season career as a New York Giants defensive end that led to his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Strahan began his broadcasting career in 2008 as an analyst with “Fox NFL Sunday.”

Strahan has received multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations for outstanding sports personality, studio analyst.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Walk of FameNFLNew York Giants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us