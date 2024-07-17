2024 Emmy Award nominations: See the complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
Tony Hale, star of the HBO political satire comedy series "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" hosted the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The awards are celebrating their 76th anniversary with some changes to the rules for the 2024 competition, including "combining several short form categories, redefining qualifications for guest performers and expanding its recognition of behind-the-scenes professionals who help make the television magic happen," a statement read.
The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Outstanding Talk Series
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show
Reality TV Competition Program
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomber
- Richard Gadd
- Jon Hamm
- Tom Hollander
- Andrew Scott
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster
- Brie Larson
- Juno Temple
- Sofia Vergara
- Naomi Watts
Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective Night Country
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston
- Carrie Coon
- Maya Erskine
- Imelda Staunton
- Reese Witherspoon
- Anna Sawai
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba
- Donald Glover
- Walton Goggins
- Gary Oldman
- Hiroyuki Sanada
- Dominic West
Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry
- Larry David
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jeremy Allen White
- D'Pharoah Woon-a-tai
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Maya Rudolph
- Jean Smart
- Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows