2024 Emmy Award nominations: See the complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Tony Hale, star of the HBO political satire comedy series "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" hosted the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego.

The awards are celebrating their 76th anniversary with some changes to the rules for the 2024 competition, including "combining several short form categories, redefining qualifications for guest performers and expanding its recognition of behind-the-scenes professionals who help make the television magic happen," a statement read.

The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Outstanding Talk Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

Reality TV Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomber

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective Night Country

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Anna Sawai

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

D'Pharoah Woon-a-tai

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Selena Gomez

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Comedy Series