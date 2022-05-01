Priscilla Presley Reacts to Austin Butler's Performance in ‘Elvis' Biopic

The upcoming Elvis Presley biopic has gotten the late singer's ex-wife Priscilla Presley all shook up--in a good way!

On April 29, the actress posted on Facebook that she had recently attended a "private screening for me and [Memphis Mafia member] Jerry Schilling," hosted by the film's writer and director Baz Luhrmann. She only had kind words to say about the film--especially its lead actor, Austin Butler.

"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," Presley wrote. "Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him...he knew he had big shoes to fill."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In an April interview with Vogue, Butler said that he decided to "dedicate everything I have" to his performance, which saw him take vocal lessons to resemble the King of Rock and Roll himself.

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," he told the Hollywood Reporter in February. "I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much."

Prepare to Be All Shook Up By Austin Butler's Elvis Transformation

Presley noted that she was equally impressed with Tom Hanks' performance as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"What a character he was," she noted. "There was two sides to Colonel; Jerry and I witnessed both."

While the film might be titled "Elvis," Priscilla shared that, at its heart, it tells the story of "Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship," which began back in 1955 when he first discovered the singer and became his manager.

"The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending," she explained. "But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."

Her high praise didn't stop there. She added, "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered."

We'll just have to see for ourselves when "Elvis" hits theaters on Jun. 24.