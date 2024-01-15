Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson stream Eagles game at the Emmys

Originally appeared on E! Online

As Rob McElhenney's beloved hometown NFL team played a playoffs game during television's biggest night, he chose to multitask.

Just minutes after the 2023 Emmys kicked off Monday, the "Welcome to Wrexham" star tweeted a selfie of himself watching live coverage of the start of the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on his phone from his seat inside the event at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles," the Philadelphia native captioned the pic, which shows him sitting next to his wife, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" costar Kaitlin Olson. "#gobirds #FlyEaglesFly."

Both McElhenney and Olson are longtime fans of the Eagles. (Last November, they even made guest appearances on center Jason Kelce and his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.) But naturally, the actor was unable to watch the entire playoffs game at the Emmys.

In fact, an hour after the ceremony began, in the middle of the second quarter of the NFL game, the actor got up to join Olson and their "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" costars Danny DeVito, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton onstage to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series to "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah."

McElhenney walked into the ceremony a recent first-time Emmy winner. At the preliminary 2023 Creative Arts Emmys ceremony Jan. 7, "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries he and Ryan Reynolds co-executive produced about their Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. (See a full list of 2023 Emmy winners.)