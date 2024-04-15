Ryan Reynolds' latest prank on Rob McElhenney involves the Titanic and that steamy drawing

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ryan Reynolds is drawing Rob McElhenney like one of his French girls.

The "Deadpool" star proved he's king of the world April 14 by pulling the best stunt on the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor.

Reynolds — who has been known to go all out for his pal's birthday — took it to new depths this year with a special homage to "Titanic" since McElhenney's 47th birthday coincides with the 112th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking, Reynolds joked that he "found" an image of his Wrexham AFC co-chairman posing shirtless and wearing the infamous Heart of the Ocean necklace.

And just to take it a step further, the shirtless image of McElhenney will be on display at Wrexham's Ty Pawb gallery.

McElhenney and Reynolds have made it a habit of finding ways to prank each other for their birthdays. The bit started in 2022, when Reynolds dedicated a "memorial urinal" to "Robert Lucinda McElhenney." Things escalated quickly for Reynolds' birthday that year, when McElhenney presented the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds" memorial blimp.

The following year, McElhenney got a bit of help with Reynolds' birthday, enlisting Chris Pratt to assist him in dedicating the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park in Wrexham, Wales.

But Reynolds had him beat, as in 2023 he commissioned a song on how to pronounce his surname McElhenney, complete professionally-produced music video (and even a quick cameo from Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce).

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively took some umbrage with the music video, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "Wow. That's a lot of effort you put into this…"

But luckily for Lively — who shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed — with Reynolds, he also puts plenty of effort into bugging her as well.

