See How A$AP Rocky Was Rihanna's Biggest Cheerleader at the 2023 Super Bowl Show

A$AP Rocky's love for Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond on Super Bowl Sunday.

The rapper showed his support for Rihanna's halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured her hits such as "Pour It Up" and "Diamonds," by attending the big game to watch her take the stage. As seen in a clip shared by the NFL on Twitter, A$AP had a smile from ear to ear while recording Rihanna's performance with his phone and cheering her on.

Not only did Rihanna deliver incredible music, but she also revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Leading up to this epic moment, A$AP was vocal about just how proud he was of Rihanna — with whom he welcomed a son in May — taking the stage at the big game.

"The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man," he told Apple Music 1 in January, per People. "I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2023 Ads

Naturally, there was long-awaited anticipation from fans to see Rih back in action. After all, prior to the Super Bowl, she had last performed at the 2018 Grammys and released her latest studio album, "Anti," in 2016.

While it's unclear when Rihanna will release a new album, A$AP — who recently dropped his new single "Same Problems?" — hinted to Apple Music 1, "It is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there."

As for her personal life, Rihanna told E! News' Justin Sylvester in December that she has found herself acting like her own mom, Monica Braithwaite, since welcoming her baby boy.

"Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces," Rihanna explained. "I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way. I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

On A$AP's end, the rapper, who declared he is "a full dad now," recently shared that fatherhood is "unexplainable."

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective," he told Apple Music 1, per Elite Daily. "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day."

Rihanna took to TikTok on Saturday to post a precious video of her and A$AP Rocky's seven-month-old son.