See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher lit up Las Vegas with a medley of his greatest hits at the halftime of Super Bowl LVIII.

Alicia Keys, H.E.R, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri,Lil Jon, and Ludacris all made cameos, singing some of Usher's biggest hits and most famous duets.

Usher performed a medley of his dance-floor-ready hits, including "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," "OMG," "Love in This Club" and "Yeah!"

Check out photos from the performance below:

17 photos
1/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
2/17
Steve Luciano/AP
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
3/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
View of the field during halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
4/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
5/17
David J. Phillip/AP
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
6/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Alicia Keys performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
7/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Usher and Alicia Keys perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
8/17
Brynn Anderson/AP
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
9/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Jermaine Dupri performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
10/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
H.E.R. performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
11/17
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Usher and H.E.R. perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
12/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
13/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
14/17
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
will.i.am performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
15/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Jon performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
16/17
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Ludacris performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.
17/17
Kevin Mazur/Getty
(L-R) Ludacris, Usher, and Lil Jon perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024.

