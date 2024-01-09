Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift weren't talking s--t for the hell of it.

After the besties were photographed having a juicy conversation at the Golden Globes, fans began speculating what the pair were gossiping about with Keleigh Sperry Teller. One theory? That Kylie Jenner allegedly turned down Gomez's request to take a photo with her and Timothée Chalamet.

But now, the Rare Beauty founder is setting the record straight on what really went down during tea time. So, was their chat about Chalamet and Jenner?

"I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Gomez commented on E! News' Instagram post about the situation Jan. 9. "Not that that's anyone business."

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told E! that Gomez never requested a pic with Chalamet., who costarred with her in the 2019 film "A Rainy Day in New York."

"It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," the insider told E! News on Jan. 8. "She never saw them."

Instead, Gomez and Swift were busy enjoying their bejeweled night out at the Globes, where they were each nominated for a statue. The Only Murders in the Building star was up for Best Television Female Actor in Musical/Comedy Series (which ultimately went to The Bear's Ayo Edebiri) while Taylor's Eras Tour concert movie was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (which Barbie won). Find out all the big winners here.

