Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M

The heart wants what it wants — and apparently, for Selena Gomez, it once wanted a 7,800-square foot mansion in Calabasas. The Disney star owned the five-bedroom, six bathroom home in Mureau Estates before selling it for $3.3 million to rapper French Montana.

The home, listed with Douglas Elliman on the rapper's behalf, also boasts a $400,000 recording studio, a walk-in wine cellar and and extensive outdoor living space for entertaining for $6.599 million.