Simone Biles Shares Footage of Her Destination Wedding in Cabo to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles Owens and Jonathan Owens got married for the second time during a destination wedding in Mexico.

The couple tied the knot in Cabo May 6, according to Vogue. Their destination celebration included 144 guests and comes two weeks after the couple’s intimate courthouse wedding in Houston April 22.

For her special day, the seven-time Olympic medalist — who updated her name on social media to reflect her new last name, Simone Biles Owens — donned a stunning white gown designed by Galia Lahav.

Biles Owens' dress was composed of subtle pearl and sparkly details along with floral appliqués lining the straps and semi-sheer bodice, trickling down the length of the dress. Her gown also included a dramatic slit, which the 26-year-old told the fashion magazine was “very crucial” to have in order to visually elongate her body.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The couple's destination wedding weekend kicked off Friday, May 5, with a welcome party hosted on the beach. The date happened to coincide with Cinco de Mayo, which Biles Owens joked about on Twitter, calling it “the best thing to accidentally happen.”

While Owens, 27, shared a professional video capturing the essence of the party on his Instagram, he took a more behind-the-scenes approach in his story.

The NFL safety re-shared several moments posted by guests, including a sneak peek at their monochromatic ensembles for the party. While Owens donned matching white suit jacket, shorts, and sneakers, Biles Owens wore a stunning sequin and feathered mini dress and a pair of coordinating pointed toe heels. She finished her look off with one fitting accessory: a hair clip that simply read, “Mrs.”

Simone Biles Owens and Jonathan Owens are having a great time at the welcome party to kick off their wedding weekend! carmenrkent / Instagram

Biles Owens also documented her wedding morning, sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram story of her balloon decorated room, confirming it was her “wedding day” in one frame — and calling it the most “perfect day” in another.

Simone Biles Owens gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her wedding weekend in Cabo. Simone Biles / Instagram

She also took a moment to capture snaps from her wedding morning breakfast, including a snap of her pouring orange juice into a champagne flute as she donned the perfect bridal morning ensemble — a pair of white silky pajamas with a feathered trim around the sleeves and hem of the pants.

Simone Biles Owens rocked the perfect bridal pajamas for the morning of her wedding. Simone Biles / Instagram

After the couple’s courthouse wedding, which came just over a year after their romantic February 2022 engagement, Biles Owens hosted a Q&A on her Instagram stories to answer fan questions about her nuptials.

During the Q&A session, she revealed that the couple would be having a second wedding celebration in the weeks following their civil ceremony. She said on her story, “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the us — since our wedding will be a destination wedding.”

The gymnast also took a moment on social media to address the criticism about how her hair was styled on her wedding day, which she wore curled in a high ponytail.

“Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married…And y’all worried about her hair…..?!” one fan tweeted.

As a reply to the tweet, Biles Owens added, “i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: