Supreme’s New Red Oreo Cookie Launches Thursday

It's finally here.

Supreme is releasing its highly anticipated Oreo cookie on Thursday.

The New York City-based streetwear company announced on its Instagram Wednesday that the red cookies imprinted with "Supreme" will be available for purchase online since the coronavirus outbreak has closed all of its locations.

A pack of the Supreme Oreos will cost $3, and the company says shipping is free on online orders over $150.

Supreme announced the collaboration back in February, and the internet went crazy.

Who's gonna be the first to bake fake Supreme x Oreos?😂 pic.twitter.com/ZQPPq4btDi — Jamall Samuels (@JamallSamuels) February 17, 2020

Somebody gonna die eating these. I can’t wait to see those “StockX sold me fake Supreme x Oreo cookies.” Videos/posts. https://t.co/LyIFrP7Wxi — frank hates jazz. (@theeunseenghost) February 17, 2020

The cookies will come in packs of three (no full sleeves here!) and will be of the double-stuffed variety. A spokesperson for Oreo would not say whether the red cookie itself is a unique flavor but it certainly resembles the brand's red velvet-flavored treat, TODAY reported.

"Oreo is proud to team up with relevant brands across categories to create exciting limited-edition innovations for our shared fan bases to enjoy, which sometimes includes bringing the partnership to life on our iconic cookie by creating a unique cookie embossment on one side of the cookie," an Oreo spokesperson told TODAY Food by email.

Supreme streetwear, which was established in the early 1990s, is popular among skateboarders and those in the hip-hop community. Its pricey designs often quickly become hot commodities since they usually release smaller quantities of limited-edition items.

Although the cookie officially launches on Thursday, some packs were being sold on eBay back in February for upwards of $4,000, TODAY reported.