Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship Boxes' full of candies with blurry messages for Valentine's Day

Sweethearts is releasing a brand new concept to celebrate single people this Valentine's Day with 'messages as blurry as your relationship'.

The candy company is selling a limited edition of Situationship Boxes for those who may not be in the "Marry Me" or "You & Me" categories this year.

The newly designed boxes contain blurry and misprinted heart-shaped candies and will be available to purchase starting on Jan. 8 at the company's website.

Sweethearts is trying to give singles a reason to celebrate Valentine's Day and let 'situationships' be in the spotlight on the day of lovers.

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them," said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler. "The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

'Situationships' are romantic entanglements where the participants haven't established the nature of their relationship, according to the Cleveland Clinic.