Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of Kansas City DJ killed at Chiefs' parade shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City radio DJ who was killed earlier this week in a mass shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

The superstar, who's boyfriend is Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, made two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe page set up to provide "vital financial support" to the family of KKFI DJ Lisa "G." A representative for Swift confirmed the donations to NBC News, noting the crowdfunding site only accepts a maximum of $50,000, so she donated twice.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," the singer wrote on the page.

The 43-year-old mother of two attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

The Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial page was set up Thursday afternoon, with a goal of raising $75,000, according to her niece Michaela Lopez. More than 2,000 people have contributed to the fund, which has received more $218,000 as of Friday morning.

"[Lisa Lopez-Galvan] was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many," a statement on the GoFundMe site said. "We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated."

Swift's donations appeared to have been made overnight, just as the "Cruel Summer" singer was kicking off the Australian leg of her Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was “Lisa G,” began co-hosting "Taste of Tejano" in March 2022, spinning records on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to her bio on the station's website. For Lopez-Galvan, music was "life and a source of happiness," her bio said, and she also worked as a DJ, playing at weddings, quinceañeras and at an American Legion bar and grill, mixing Tejano, Mexican and Spanish music with R&B and hip hop.

At least 22 people, including 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15, were hit by gunfire in Wednesday shooting, which unfolded at the end of the Chiefs' rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win, authorities said. Thousands of fans were gathered downtown when shots rang out and terrified paradegoers ran for cover at yet another high-profile public event in the U.S. marred by gun violence.

Police said Thursday they had detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved in the shooting, leaving two in custody. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday that several firearms were recovered and that investigators were working to determine whether other people were involved.

The Kansas City Chiefs are speaking out and sharing prayers following a fatal shooting near their team's Super Bowl victory parade.

Police did not release more details about those who were detained or the weapons seized.

Investigators urged witnesses, people with cellphone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

In a message posted on social media, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she will use every tool at her disposal to get answers. “We will get through this together," she said. "We will heal together. And we will fight together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.