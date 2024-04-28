lowell

Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lowell

Officials are not releasing their identities.

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

 Authorities say a murder-suicide took place inside an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his wife and child shortly after 6:30 yesterday morning, according to the Middlesex District attorney’s office and Lowell Police.

It happened inside an apartment building on Warren Street. When police got there, they found the man dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with the bodies of a woman and a young girl.

Officials are not releasing their identities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The case has been referred to the medical examiner who will determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us