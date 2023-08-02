Taylor Swift treats the crew on her Eras Tour all too well.

The “Love Story” singer has gifted each of the 50-plus truck drivers on her Eras Tour bonus checks for $100,000 as she wraps up the U.S. leg of her massively popular tour.

“Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers,” Shomotion trucking company CEO Mike Scherkenbach told TODAY. “And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It’s incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized.”

Scherkenbach also noted that Swift gave bonuses to her band, backup dancers and technical crew. People magazine reports all the bonuses totaled more than $55 million. Swift also donated money during her tour, including to the Second Harvest Food Bank last week while she was in Northern California.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Having somebody like Taylor reach out and inspire others with her gift really is just such a breath of fresh air,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Swift’s decision to give away an Earth-shattering among of money seems appropriate, since her concerts late last month at Seattle’s Lumen Field registered seismic activity.

“I need to be very clear that there was no earthquake in the traditional sense,” Western Washington University geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told TODAY.com in an email.

“Obviously the thing we think of when we think ‘earthquake’ is tectonic activity in the Earth. But a car driving by will make the ground shake. Trains and cattle and surf can all make the ground shake. So what we’re talking about isn’t a regular quake, it’s just ground shaking.”

Swift’s next stop on the Eras Tour, which began back in March, is Los Angeles, where she will perform six dates at SoFi Stadium, beginning Aug. 3. She will then travel to Mexico later this month to begin the international portion of her tour, which will take her to South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through 2024.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor were enchanted to be with Taylor Swift.