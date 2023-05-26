Taylor Swift Seemingly Shares What Led to Joe Alwyn Breakup in New Song ‘You're Losing Me'

Taylor Swift is ready to speak now.

The Grammy winner seemingly shared insight into her recent breakup from British actor Joe Alwyn with her new "Midnights" vault track "You're Losing Me," which she released May 26.

The heartbreaking song details the gradual growing apart in a relationship, with the chorus declaring, "My heart won't start anymore for you / 'Cause you're losing me."

"Now you're running down the hallway / And you know what they all say, 'You don't know what you got until it's gone,'" she sings at one point, later adding, "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy."

Fans also think the lyrics suggest that she was turned down in marriage, as Swift continues, "I'm the best thing at this party / And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

In April, news broke that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, had gone their separate ways following six years together. Neither has publicly spoken out on the split.

Fans speculated that Swift first hinted at her single status when she was performing at an Eras show the week prior. For her March 31 setlist in Arlington, Texas, she swapped out "Invisible String," a love song that suggested she was fated to be with Alwyn, and replaced it with "The 1," a heartbreaking song about wondering if a lost love was the one after all.

"And if my wishes came true / It would've been you," Swift sings in the "folklore" track. "It would've been fun / If you would've been the one."

Taylor Swift is loving life! During her latest stop on her Eras Tour, the songstress told the crowd in Boston that she's never been happier. "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever ... And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she told the crowd. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

But after the split made headlines, Swift appeared to shake it off and be in good spirits when she stepped out for dinner in New York's West Village on April 10. While she may have been dressed for revenge, as she sings in "Vigilante S--t," she was more clearly dressed for renewal, as she sported a pair of jeans with an embellished butterfly, which historically symbolizes rebirth.

In the weeks since, Swift has been spotted out with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and The 1975's Matty Healy, who she's seemingly been dating.

As for Alwyn, his next film project was announced April 11, with the studio revealing he will appear in "The Brutalist" alongside Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. Filming for the project is underway across the pond in Hungary, while Swift has sold-out tour dates in the United Status until August.