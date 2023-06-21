Taylor Swift

Stanford to offer course about Taylor Swift

Here's what to know about a Stanford course about Taylor Swift

NBC Universal, Inc.

In your wildest dreams you never imagined this: Stanford and Swifties in academic commune.

The university is offering a Taylor Swift-focused course next spring called "The Last Great American Songwriter."

The course was actually created by an enchanted Stanford sophomore, Ava Jeffs, who is a lifelong Swifty.

Jeffs created a course analyzing Swift like an author and partnered with a professor to bring it to life.

Students over 10 weeks will delve into each of Swift's albums and analyze the cultural impact of the artist over her career.

