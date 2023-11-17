Ted is back, this time as a cub in Framingham — watch the series trailer

Would growing up in suburban Boston be any more fun with a foul-mouthed bear for a sidekick? We're about to find out.

This winter, a prequel series to the hit movies "Ted" and "Ted 2" will debut on Peacock, filling in the back story of how the bear and his pal John got through high school in Framingham.

The teaser trailer released Thursday shows 1993 Ted writing a letter to himself in the present — which, as it happens, doesn't quite live up to how Ted expected it would.

"I can't wait to see your world of flying cars, normal weather and new TV characters that don't just rehash old stuff," 1993 Ted says.

Back in the present, Ted reflects, "Poor bum had so much hope."

The show premieres Jan. 11 on Peacock, where "Ted," the raunchy comedy that started it all, is currently streaming.

Seth MacFarlane, who created Ted and voices the character, is from New England, and he said in a news release that he and co-writers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh will draw on their childhoods in the Boston area for inspiration: "We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then."

Along with Ted, the show stars Max Burkholder, one of the stars of "Parenthood," as well as Max Grimes ("Party of Five"), Alanna Ubach ("Legally Blonde") and Giorgia Whigham ("13 Reasons Why").

