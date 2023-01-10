The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards.

17 photos
1/17
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
2/17
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Singer Jessica Betts and actor Niecy Nash arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023.
3/17
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
4/17
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
(L-R) Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
5/17
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
6/17
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Oglala Lakota actor Mo Brings Plenty arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023.
7/17
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Monica Barbaro attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
8/17
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
9/17
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
10/17
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
11/17
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
12/17
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
13/17
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.
14/17
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
15/17
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
16/17
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
17/17
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.

Golden Globes

