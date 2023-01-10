The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos Published 2 hours ago • Updated 13 mins ago Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards. 17 photos 1/17 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 2/17 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Singer Jessica Betts and actor Niecy Nash arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023. 3/17 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 4/17 Amy Sussman/Getty Images (L-R) Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 5/17 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 6/17 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Oglala Lakota actor Mo Brings Plenty arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023. 7/17 Frazer Harrison/WireImage Monica Barbaro attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 8/17 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 9/17 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 10/17 Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 11/17 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 12/17 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 13/17 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. 14/17 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 15/17 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 16/17 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 17/17 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. This article tagged under: Golden Globes More Photo Galleries Photos: Bruins Fans Delight in Unbelievable Winter Classic at Fenway Park PHOTOS: Sliders and More at Harry's in Providence UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2022