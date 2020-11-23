The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA

Some of the common sounds you'll hear along Wilshire Boulevard, the heart of Los Angeles' historic Miracle Mile?

Car honks, bus brakes, even the occasional gull call all fall within this category.

But detecting "duh na duh na duh na" in the mid-city neighborhood? That hasn't ever been a thing.

That all changed the week before Thanksgiving 2020, when "the only surviving full scale shark model" from the 1975 film "Jaws" was installed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The museum, slated to open in the spring of 2021, shared a few big-fin'd photos of the installation process, which concluded on Friday, Nov. 20.

