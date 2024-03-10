Why Bad Bunny's 2024 Oscars look is so unexpected

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prepare your eyes, because Bad Bunny is looking lindo.

The 30-year-old—who just so happens to be celebrating his birthday on March 10—made his Oscars debut at the 2024 ceremony, and his shockingly classic look might surprise fans of the usually fashion-forward singer.

While presenting the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Dwayne Johnson, the Grammy winner went extremely simple in a black suit with his dress shirt unbuttoned and no other eye-catching accessories except for reading glasses. (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.) The slick look marks a refreshing new turn of style for the risk-taking fashionisto.

Though this is his first time attending the Oscars ceremony, the rapper attended Variety's after-party last year with then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Though they arrived separately, the pair—who parted ways in December—were seen leaving in the same car.

Though his look might be unexpected, it should come as no surprise that the "Monaco" singer still looked sexier than ever for the Oscars ceremony.

So much so, that he's been tapped as one of the four hosts for this year's Met Gala along with red-carpet pros Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

While Bad Bunny marked his inaugural Academy Awards appearance, there's also an impressive slate of nominees for this year's Oscars—including others who, like Bad Bunny, are celebrating Academy Awards firsts.

A number of veteran stars have earned their first ever nominations at this year's ceremony, including Emily Blunt who picked up a supporting actress nomination for "Oppenheimer" and America Ferrera who is nominated in the same category for "Barbie." They're joined in the category by other first-time nominees Danielle Brooks, for "The Color Purple," and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers."

Cillian Murphy also earned his first nomination for the titular role in "Oppenheimer." The Christopher Nolan-led film leads the evening's nominations alongside Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," which each earned 11 nominations.