A small group of gourmet doughnut shops is in expansion mode once again, with a new one being planned for the western suburbs of Boston.

According to a source (Adam Lipson), Blackbird Doughnuts is opening in Newton Centre, with signs now shown at the Union Street storefront while its windows are papered over. Once it opens, this will be the fifth outlet of Blackbird, with others being in Boston's South End and Fenway along with locations in Allston-Brighton and in Harvard University's Smith Campus Center in Cambridge.

The people behind Blackbird Doughnuts also run The Gallows in the South End (and soon, Arsenal Yards in Watertown), Banyan Bar & Refuge, and Sally's Sandwiches, both of which are also in the South End.

The address for the upcoming location of Blackbird Doughnuts in Newton is 55 Union Street, Newton Centre, MA. The website for the business can be found at https://www.blackbirddoughnuts.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)