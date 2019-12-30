Several Boston-Area Locations of Cosi Are Closed; Exact Status of Chain Unknown

A local group of dining spots whose future appeared to be shaky a few years ago seems to be going through some more rocky times right now, though details are still filtering in.

According to posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, locations of Cosi at South Station, Federal Street, and Milk Street--all in downtown Boston--were closed in the middle of the day today with no signs up at any of the three shops indicating what might be going on, and there is chatter that the CambridgeSide location in Cambridge is closed as well, though this has not been confirmed. Phone calls placed to all locations in the Greater Boston area either went to voicemail or were not able to go through today, and even phone calls to their headquarters in Charlestown were not going through, either. We reached out to the company in a couple of different ways over the past day or so and have not heard back yet; if they do get back to us, we will post an update here. (It appears that at least a few locations of Cosi in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Virginia have closed over the past few days, but a full list of the closed outlets has not been given as of yet.)

In 2016, Cosi filed for bankruptcy and some of its shops shuttered around that time.

The website for Cosi is at https://www.getcosi.com/

by Marc Hurwitz