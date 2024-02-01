Starbucks drops new pink drink for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air — and it smells like a fresh cup of coffee.

Starbucks just announced the arrival of its Valentine’s Day menu, which will be available to order in the Starbucks app. Customers can order two new beverages featuring flavors closely associated with romance — chocolate and strawberries — starting Jan. 30.

Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day drinks

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino: It may sound like a secret menu drink, but it’s actually official. This new beverage features a blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree and rich java chips, layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew: This new cold drink features hazelnut syrup and is topped with chocolate cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble topping.

The chain’s Valentine’s Day drinkware collection is already on shelves at U.S. stores. This year’s collection includes tumblers, cold cups and more featuring hearts and floral designs.

At the beginning of January, Starbucks released the Winter Pink Stanley Tumbler, a hotly anticipated collab that was sold exclusively at Target stores and caused utter mayhem. Target sold out of them almost immediately and has no plans to restock.

Starbucks’ Oleato goes national

Starbucks also announced that on Jan. 30, its Oleato beverages — drinks infused with Partanna extra-virgin olive oil — will be available at all cafes across the country, along with a new beverage featuring a new type of foam:

Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut: This drink features Starbucks Blonde espresso combined with toffee-nut flavor and oat milk, and is topped with Oleato Golden Foam (vanilla sweet cream cold foam infused with Partanna extra-virgin olive oil).

Starbucks notes that any iced beverage can now be customized with its Oleato Golden Foam, so there are a handful of other Oleato drinks that customers can now order, including the Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam, Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam, Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam and Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam.

Starbucks’ Oleato beverages have been a polarizing topic on social media. While some reviews have been positive, with one X user writing that one of the drinks was “so damn delicious,” others have reported stomach issues related to the drink.

