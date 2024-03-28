Easter is March 31, 2024, and if you wait too long to fill your Easter basket or you find you need allergy medicine because you stayed outside too long (the weather is going to be beautiful), you need to know which stores are open for shopping on Sunday.
Many stores have closed their doors to let their employees enjoy the holiday, while others want to be your go-to place for last-minute items for your Easter basket or Easter brunch.
Here's a list of all the stores that listed stores opened, or closed in posts or on their website for Easter 2024. For the stores that are listed as open on Easter Sunday please call your store to find out their hours, which may vary by location especially if they are a franchise location.
STORES OPEN ON EASTER SUNDAY
- 7-Eleven
- Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)
- Albertson
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Half Price Books
- IKEA
- Kirkland's Home
- Kroger
- Marshall Grain
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- pOpshelf
- Rally House
- Ross
- Sephora
- Sprouts
- Staples
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Tom Thumb
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Dunkin'
- Tractor Supply Company
- H&M
- Duane Reade
- Harris Teeter
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Wegmans
STORES CLOSED ON EASTER SUNDAY
- Aldi
- Apple
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Brookshires
- Burlington
- Calloway's Nursery
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Five Below
- Goodwill
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- Hollywood Feed
- HomeGoods
- The Honey Baked Ham Company
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Sam's Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Bloomingdale's
- Publix