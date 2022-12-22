fashion

5 Flattering Looks That Capture the Holiday Spirit

Fun fabrics are in.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Is this the year you're finally going out to celebrate New Year's Eve? If it is, do you know what you're going to wear?

If the answer is, "Heck no!" then we've got you covered. Lindsay Rando, owner of the accessible and high fashion boutique brand Bobbles and Lace, shares some of the most on-trend looks right now that will help you stand out from the crowd.

"What's great about the holidays is you can indulge in some fun, luxurious, celebratory fabrics that can bring in the spirit of the holiday and the New Year," Rando said.

Watch above to see Lindsay's 5 picks for the best holiday looks to Ring in the New Year and Beyond.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

More fashion news

Bella Hadid Oct 1

Bella Hadid Gets a Dress Spray-Painted on Her Body for Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Sep 24

Kim Kardashian Stuns on Runway After Debuting Dolce&Gabbana Collaboration at Milan Fashion Week

This article tagged under:

fashionBOSTONholidayshub todayshopping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us