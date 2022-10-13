Author of ‘Neighborhood Lines' Discusses Unlikely Friendship In His Bold, Honest Novel About Boston

If you need something to listen to on your commute, put this on your list. Local author Michael Patrick Murphy just came out with an audio version of his novel, Neighborhood Lines.

It’s a story based on his friendship with Cornell Mills, who was Murphy’s classmate at BC High School in the 1980’s. At that time, Boston was still feeling the effects of ongoing efforts to make schools more integrated.

The lessons taught in Neighborhood Lines are relevant, both in terms of the racial uprising that followed the death of George Floyd and in terms of solving conflicts among young people.

Murphy and Mills narrate the audio book themselves, truly bringing the story to life.

Watch above for Murphy's interview about his story and the lessons we all can learn.

