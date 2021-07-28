Former Olympic Gymnast, Medalist Alicia Sacramone Quinn on Pressures Athletes Like Simone Biles Face

With the world still reeling over the news that the GOAT Simone Biles pulled out of the all-around women's gymnastics competition in Tokyo to take care of her mental health, support is pouring in from all corners.

Teammates, other athletes, and celebrities are backing Biles and offering love on social media.

And former Olympic gymnast, silver medalist, and Massachusetts native Alicia Sacramone Quinn is weighing in too.

She stopped by the HUB today to talk about the pressures put on Olympians, especially someone in the spotlight like Biles.

Watch the important information she has to offer above.