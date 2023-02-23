How Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe Gained National Recognition for 2 Sweet Flavors

Decades ago, Holy Cow Ice Cream was a beloved community shop in Gloucester, Massachusetts. But after closing down, the building became abandoned and there was no ice cream in sight.

Then, 10 years ago, Lynnfield native Mike Schifino purchased the building with plans to convert it into condos or something similar. It wasn’t long before the community planted the seed of a Holy Cow revival.

Schifino got the blessing of the previous owner, rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

Now there are three locations, two open year-round and one seasonal. They have grown from selling beloved Richardson’s Ice Cream to a full menu of their creative, homemade flavors.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Just last year, two of the flavors, Ritzy AF and Easy Peasy took home first and third place, respectively, in the annual North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year contest, adding to several other awards and ribbons in their cabinet.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Anna is sharing her homemade ice cream recipe starring some beautifully ripe strawberries.