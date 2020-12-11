How to Get Through the Holidays Without Racking Up Post-Holiday Debt

The holiday shopping season is here, and it’s a tough one because of what the pandemic has done to the economy and to jobs. Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at www.truetrae.com, has tips to help people avoid more financial trouble this season.

Make a list. Trae tells our Maria Sansone, “You may think, 'I have the list in my head, why do I need to do that?' But this year more than ever, especially if your financial situation has changed, it would be very helpful to look back on last year, make a general list of the recipients, estimate how much you spent, and then look to your budget this year. Can you do the same? Do you need to remove anyone from your list? Or maybe look for trouble spots. For instance, if you’re exchanging with friends and it’s always really expensive, maybe talk about drawing names. Or if you spend a lot on a number of family members, maybe you agree to only buy for the kids or only buy for the elders.”

Get deal alerts. Trae says, “Sign up for the emails from your favorite retailer so you’ll be aware of when they’re having those sales. And then also, if there are a couple more expensive items that you want to save on, use a site like www.slickdeals.net. This is a site that I work with a lot. They have this great feature called a deal alert, so if there are a couple items you need to buy, like a flatscreen TV or a smartphone, things that are a little pricey, you can set a deal alert for that item and then you’ll automatically be alerted when that item goes on sale. So you don’t have to spend time looking for the sale. And then, also, they have a free browser extension which, as you’re shopping online, once it’s installed, it will alert you to available discounts at the different sites that you’re browsing on. So you can just click on them to activate.”