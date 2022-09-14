Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Her Love for Boston, New Season of Her Show

Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show kicks off the week of September 12th

NBC Universal, Inc.

Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off right here on NBC10 Boston.

Kelly’s first few episodes are on location in New York City before returning home to Universal studios in Hollywood.

And this season will be jam-packed with excitement: Garth Brooks, Secretary Hillary Clinton, and the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are just a few of the guests sitting down with Kelly.

But that’s not all! The Kelly Clarkson Show also launched a nationwide 'Kellyoke' search to find participants to sing virtual duets with Clarkson. They’ll sing with her on beloved songs like “Since U Been Gone” and other smash hits.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays at 3 PM on NBC10 Boston.

Watch the video above to see why Kelly loves Boston!

