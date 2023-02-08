Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue: How Do You Know Which Flowers Say, ‘I Love You'?

With Valentine's Day just right around the corner, it's the busiest time of year for florists around the country. But do you know that flowers "mean" different things?

If you're looking to pick the perfect bunch that will send the right message to your partner, Jackie Levine of Central Square Florist in Cambridge, shares her tips on how to pick the perfect blooms.

One of the most popular flowers for Valentine's Day are roses. Red roses mean love and romance, and will always be a staple on that day.

Orchids are also popular, as they symbolize elegance, beauty, and charm, Levine says.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On the other hand, according to Levine, tulips mean "perfect love" to some.

Levine also says that "Meanings of floral varieties are one thing, but colors also have meaning," adding that "Red [is] for romance and pink for happiness."

Open since 1929, Central Square Florist is a family-owned and operated business spanning four generations.

They have always been located in Central Square, Cambridge. Levine is now a part of that fourth generation of the family that has taken over the business, serving the greater Boston community and beyond.

"My grandfather purchased the flower shop from his uncle in the 60's. My dad worked with his parents at the shop and when I joined the family business, I worked with both my dad and grandparents at the same time. Today, my younger sister Michelle is also in the family business with me," says Levine.

Watch above to hear more about Jackie's recommendations and top Valentine's Day flower picks!

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Are you feeling the love? Brittany Di Capua of Boston Food Journal shares some local favorites for Valentine's Day whether you're looking to wine & dine or keep it simple when making that certain someone feel special.