Hub Cooking Club: Holiday Brussel Sprouts

Butter Roasted Holiday Brussel Sprouts
By: Harvest Executive Chef Tyler Kennett
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds brussel sprouts, cut in half
- 6-8 oz good quality bacon small diced (use unsliced for this)
- 1-2 oz sliced almonds lightly toasted with olive oil
- 2 green apples, diced the same size as the bacon
- 4 oz fresh goat cheese
- 1 bottle vin cotto to drizzle
- 1 small bunch chives cut into smallest possible slices
- 1-2 oz unsalted butter
- 1 lemon cut in half
- Salt and black pepper mill
Directions:
- Get a heavy bottom pan or cast iron skillet hot over medium heat.
- Add the bacon to the pan, cook until browned on all sides. Stir to prevent burning. Remove from the pan and reserve in a bowl.
- Add the brussels to the same pan used to cook the bacon. Then add the butter (adding the butter after prevents the butter from burning too soon and from splattering your face). Season with salt and pepper. Pan roast the brussels until tender but not mushy and you see a beautiful brown roast on the brussels. Stir them to prevent burning.
- When the brussels are nicely roasted, add half of the diced apple, cooked bacon, almonds, chives, juice of one lemon, and stir together.
- To serve, pour into a nice bowl and garnish the dish with the rest of the ingredients: crumbled goat cheese, parsley, and a drizzle of vin cotto