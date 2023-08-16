Back to school anxiety is real. Here's how parents can help

The return to the classroom can be a hard adjustment for children enjoying the summer fun. But there are ways to help kids ease into a new academic school year.

Getting back into a routine can be helpful, grounding and structuring, but it can also add a level of stress for kids.

Knowing what to expect at school and what’s going to happen the next day can help them navigate the situation.

They may be anxious about the course work and assignments that are ahead.

But parents should remind them that while the beginning of the school year may change their normal routine, there are positive things that come with it too.

“I think it's important to also think about as a family, what are the things to look forward to and then also as a parent to really think about what is the way in which we want to think about school,” said Dr. Leena Mittal, the chief of the Division of Women’s Mental Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry. “We want to create a language of school being one obligation, but also fun, also an opportunity, also a place where there's gathering and connection. And so trying to kind of have school represent more than just the potential stress.”

Parents should model for kids that feelings are an important part of our daily lives, talk to them about expressing their feelings and recognize that not everyone can talk about their emotions at once.

“I think it's the best advice I have is to really think about this transition and the year as an opportunity, an opportunity to sort of engage in new activities, an opportunity to learn an opportunity to do new fun things, meet new people,” Mittal said. “Then also to acknowledge and say out loud that sometimes changing routines and having a change in schedule can add stress. I think the more we try to suppress those feelings, the harder it can be. So really just being honest with ourselves, like things might be hard, but that doesn't mean they're not worth doing.”

Another important conversation to have is the one around mental health. The more you make it OK to not feel OK, the better they might approach a difficult time.