Don't Forget About Your Digital Devices During Spring Cleaning

Spring is officially here, and it has a lot of us thinking about decluttering our homes. But as you get into your spring cleaning, are you thinking about your digital clutter?

The Better Business Bureau and National Cyber Security Alliance say spring is a great time to clean up your devices, which can help protect your personal information. Here are some ways to get started.

Check on your passwords. Make sure any logins are complex enough to be safe, and safely stored. If an account offers two-factor authentication, use it!

Update any systems and software. Anything out of date can be more vulnerable to a data breach.

Back up anything important. The BBB and NCSA say to use a 3-2-1 rule – three backup copies, stored as two different media types, and one offline in a separate location.

Get rid of unused accounts and apps. Here’s where those decluttering skills come in clutch – time to get rid of any apps you don’t use on your phone or tablet.

You should also check in on your social media accounts and their security settings. If anything is shared, make sure you know who has access.

Finally, remember to be careful with the information you give away. Social media is full of quizzes and surveys, but don’t give away answers that could contain sensitive information about you or your family.

And if your spring cleaning involves getting rid of any old devices, make sure they’re wiped of any personal information first. Deleting the files in the recycle bin is not enough – make sure you permanently wipe old files. There are programs that will wipe and overwrite your device. Some devices will also offer a full factory reset.

Before you toss the device in the trash, make sure it’s really wiped – things like old hard drives – even if they’re failed or physically damaged - could still contain personal data.

In some cases, the best option is to destroy it completely, or “shred” it by chipping it into small pieces. There are companies that offer this as a service.

And remember that digital decluttering not only benefits your devices and protects you online, but also makes your professional and personal life more productive.