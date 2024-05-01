This industrial section of Southie is poised to become an all new neighborhood

Boston is no stranger to redevelopment — from the Seaport to the South End, the city has seen major transformations over the past decade.

One of the next areas slated for reinvention? A stretch of Dorchester Avenue in South Boston between the Andrew and Broadway Red Line stops.

The On the Dot development is slated to bring housing, retail, parks, commercial and life science space, and more, in a massive project over the coming years.

"As the Seaport begins to wind down, this really is the next major neighborhood in Boston for development," Senior Vice President of Development for Core Investments Michael Cahill said.

Cahill said that On the Dot is all about a 21st century lifestyle, blending a work/life balance for young professionals of Boston.

"What this brings together is a new development, where it is live, work, play," Cahill said. "Within the development will be large ground floor retail, beautiful open spaces, lots of activations."

Those activations have actually already started, with The LOT On the Dot, an outdoor event space that's preparing for another season of gatherings.

"We'll be doing movie nights here this summer, and we'll be putting those out on our large open spaces in the future," Cahill said.

The area is dotted with warehouses now, and has a long history of industry. It's near Widett Circle, which was recently purchased by the MBTA for a railyard. Widett Circle is another area that's been eyed for redevelopment, with proposals before the MBTA purchase ranging from an Olympic Stadium to an Amazon distribution center.

Crews are working on environmental cleanup on a lot where the first phase of the development will go, at the corner of Dorchester Ave and Alger Street. Groundbreaking on the first building on this lot, an apartment, is expected to happen in early 2025.

"It's 331 units," Cahill said. Of which, 94 are affordable housing for seniors, with a veteran focus as well. And so our plan is, we're currently in design and pricing on the project."

On the Dot is a long-term vision, one that will be driven by market demands, Cahill said, explaining that progress will move forward over the next 10 to 15 years.

"If the demand is not there, it could be longer," he said. "And we see this in Boston, we see these cycles where there is a couple of years of slowdown and then these big economic booms. The good thing is the life science industry in the world — those companies want to be here in Boston."

The final plan is slated to someday include 11 total buildings over 21 acres of space.