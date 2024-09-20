Holiday 2024 air travel outlook: What to know for flights, hotels

It’s only September, but eggnog and Christmas trees are already appearing in stores, and you know what that means: The holidays are upon us, and we are staring down the deadline to get the best deals on flights in November and December.

“We are expecting strong demand for Thanksgiving and Christmas, both domestically and international,” said Lindsay Schwimer a consumer travel expert at Hopper.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you’re looking to hit the skies this holiday season to visit family or friends, now is the time to act.

Passengers can expect to spend an average of $298 for a domestic round-trip ticket for Thanksgiving and about $406 for a ticket at Christmas, according to Hopper’s 2024 holiday travel forecast.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

But time is of the essence. The flight-monitoring site says the sweet spot for booking holiday airfare is October.

“Oct. 14 is your deadline day. You want to book both holidays prior to then,” Schwimer said.

Hopper says prices for holiday airfare are expected to reach their lowest point in early October, and then they start to shoot up. But if you’re a procrastinator, it’s not all bad.

“Sometimes you can score some really great last-minute deals in big cities, right before the week of the holiday. Major cities like New York City, L.A., you can see some really great last-minute deals,” Schwimer explained.

Lots of people are going away for the holiday weekend.

To maximize your savings this holiday season, start planning now. Use price tracking tools like Google Flights or Hopper to secure the best deal.

Experts also recommend being flexible with your travel dates if you can. You can save if you fly during the week or on off-peak days. Departing the week before Christmas or traveling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day should also save you some money.

If you have frequent flier miles or credit card points – now is the time to use them. And don’t forget to book your accommodations!

“If you're going to one of those more leisure destinations, you’re going to want to book your hotel at the same time as your flights. That way, you're getting the best prices as well as the availability,” Schwimer said.

Here’s another tip: consider booking a bundled package with your flight and hotel. Some travel websites and even airlines offer discounts if you book both at the same time… and those savings can really add up!