Resolved: NBC10 Boston Helps Va. Man Clear Up Registration Confusion

A Virginia man who was facing a driver's license suspension after a visit to Boston says his issue has been resolved, after an NBC10 Boston report.

Ben, who didn't want to use his last name, said last fall he visited friends in Boston for a month, and someone called the Registry of Motor Vehicles tip line reporting his out-of-state plates. He lives and works in Virginia, but the Massachusetts RMV told him he had to register his vehicle in the state.

Ben said he made multiple efforts to explain the situation, including providing proof of his Virginia residency and filing an appeal. He reached out to NBC10 Boston when he couldn't get the issue resolved and was told his license was going to be suspended.

When we contacted the RMV on his behalf, they postponed his suspension to investigate further. He got word on Thursday that after a subsequent hearing, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation determined he does not hold residency in Massachusetts, and closed the case out in his favor.

Ben said it's a huge relief to have the issue resolved.

Have a consumer complaint? Reach out to the NBC10 Boston Responds team online or call 1-888-521-NEWS.