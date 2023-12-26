Holiday gift return guide: What to know before you return

While gift-giving is a big part of the Christmas holiday, so too is gift returning, but before you head to the store to bring back your unwanted gifts, there are some things experts say you should know.

Store policies and exchanges aren't what they used to be, according to the Better Business Bureau, which notes that the previous idea of "the customer is always right" may no longer be the case.

According to the National Retail Federation, almost 20% of gifts will be returned or exchanged after the holidays.

So how can you avoid some of the common pitfalls?

Here are some tips suggested by the BBB:

Know the policies

The BBB suggests customers check return policies for various stores and recognize that holiday return policies may differ from a store's regular policy. There are things like restocking fees that could apply. Some may offer exchanges only or store credit only.

“The fact is – now it’s a matter of goodwill and customer service. However, stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented," Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, said in a statement. "While most retailers offer refund and exchange programs, how and when they do is strictly up to them. Be sure to double-check policies this holiday season, even if you are familiar with the brand, as stores can change their policies whenever they want.”

Check online policies

"If you are shopping online, search for the seller’s return policy and read it through before clicking 'buy,'" the group says. "Find out if they accept returns or exchanges and who pays for the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store."

Find the warranty

For those who may have received electronics or appliances, many come with a warranty, but those likely won't come from the retailer where the item was purchased. Instead, they come from the manufacturer.

"Find out how returns and repairs are handled if an item stops working or needs replacement parts. Will the retailer ship the item to the manufacturer for you? Or will you need to deal with the manufacturer directly? Knowing the answers will leave you well-prepared for any future issues," the BBB said.

Keep receipts

Some stores will only accept returns and exchanges with an item's receipt and original packaging, according to the BBB.

"Always include a gift receipt with items you give and hold on to any gift receipts you receive," the group said.

Bring your ID

In some cases, stores will ask to see a customer's ID as they return an item, or the original form of payment.

"If this is the policy of the store where your gift is from, you may need the assistance of the gift giver in order to be reimbursed," the BBB said.

Do it sooner than later

The BBB advises shoppers to "make returns in a timely fashion."

"Almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period," the group said. "Some stores modify their return period during the holidays, so don’t risk missing your chance to make your return. Take the item back to the store without delay."