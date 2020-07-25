PHOTOS: 10 Unforgettable Images From the Red Sox Home Opener

The Boston Red Sox opened their pandemic-shortened season on Friday night. It was a strange scene, as no fans were allowed in the stands. Here are some of the most indelible images from the home opener at Fenway Park.
10 photos
1/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: A video message is displayed in recognition of health care workers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a pre-game ceremony before the Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
2/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 and Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox kneel during a Black Lives Matter demonstration prior to first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Fenway Park on July 24, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
3/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: A mask is seen on the Teammates Ted Williams statue during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
4/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Detail view of fan photo cutouts in the stands during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
5/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: A moment of silence is held for Pete Frates during a pre-game ceremony before the Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
6/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: The Black Lives Matter Major League Baseball logo is painted as a stencil on the pitchers mound during a pre-game ceremony before the Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
7/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox kneels during the National Anthem alongside Michael Chavis #23 during a pre-game ceremony before the Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
8/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: (L-R) Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, founder of The BASE Robert Lewis Jr., and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker throw out a ceremonial first pitch during a pre-game ceremony before the Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
9/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait as he wears a Black Lives Matter shirt before the Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
10/10
BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox leaps out of the dugout during the Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)